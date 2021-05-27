Air Force School Recruitment 2021 for Teacher Posts, Download AFS Notice
Air Force School, Bamrauli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested candidates can apply for AFS Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 18 June 2021.
Important Date
Last date for submission of application: 18 June 2021
Air Force School Vacancy Details
- TGT (Drawing) - Regular
- PGT (History) - Contractual
- PGT (Geography) - Contractual
- PGT (Physical Education) - Contractual
Salary:
TGT - 25000-700-32000E B-950-41500
PGT- Consolidated Pay Rs 25500/- per month
Air Force School Teacher Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- TGT (Drawing) - Diploma in Drawing and Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art or 4 years diploma in fine arts or diploma in fine arts or M.A in Drawing and Painting and B.Ed
- PGT - Master Degree with 50% marks in subject and 50% in aggregate and B.Ed
AFS Bamrauli Eligibility Notice
Age Limit:
21 to 50 years
Selection Process for Air Force School Teacher Posts
Shortlisted candidates will be notified about the date(s) of the selection process through e-mail/SMS.
How to apply for Air Force School Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can send their application and resume along with photocopy of relevant testimonial/certificates (mark sheets, degree & experience certificates etc), recent passport size photograph, contact details including
Mobile/Phone No. and email address to Principal. Air Force School Bamrauli, Prayagrai -211012 latest by 18 June 21 The envelope containing the application must be super scribed with “Application for the post (post for which applied) for Air Force School, Bamrauli”, Application must (R) must contain a self-addressed unstamped envelope. An e-mail may also be sent on school e-mail ID principal.afschool@gmail.com annexing application and resume.