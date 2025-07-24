Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Bhopal Unit HQ Quota Recruitment for Multiple Posts Begins Aug 6, Check Posts Details, Qualification and More

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army Unit Headquarter (UHQ) 3 EME Centre Bhopal has released notification for the recruitment of various posts under Agnipath scheme in the Employment News July(19-25)2025. The organisation is set to conduct the recruitment rally under UHQ Quota Relation / Sports Rally Bharti 2025 from August 06 to September 14, 2025. Candidates can check the details related to the recruitment in this article below.

Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Posts Details

(Category)

Agniveer General Duty (GD)

Agniveer Technical

Agniveer SKT / Clerks

Agniveer Tradesmen

Agniveer (Musician)(Open Cat)

Age Limit (As on 01 October 2025)

Candidates should have 17 years 06 month to 21 Years

Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates applying for these posts can check the details posts wise rally schedule given below-