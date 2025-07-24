Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Bhopal Unit HQ Quota Recruitment for Multiple Posts Begins Aug 6, Check Posts Details, Qualification and More

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army Unit Headquarter (UHQ) 3 EME Centre Bhopal has released notification for the recruitment of various posts under Agnipath scheme in the Employment News July(19-25)2025. The organisation is set to conduct the recruitment rally under UHQ Quota Relation / Sports Rally Bharti 2025 from August 06 to September 14, 2025.  Check all details here. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 24, 2025, 17:12 IST

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army Unit Headquarter (UHQ) 3 EME Centre Bhopal has released notification for the recruitment of various posts under Agnipath scheme in the Employment News July(19-25)2025. The organisation is set to conduct the recruitment rally under UHQ Quota Relation / Sports Rally Bharti 2025 from August 06 to September 14, 2025. Candidates can check the details related to the recruitment in this article below.

Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Posts Details

(Category)

  • Agniveer General Duty (GD)
  • Agniveer Technical
  • Agniveer SKT / Clerks
  • Agniveer Tradesmen
  • Agniveer (Musician)(Open Cat)

Age Limit (As on 01 October 2025)

Candidates should have 17 years 06 month to 21 Years

bhopalagniveer-24july

Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates applying for these posts can check the details posts wise rally schedule given below-

  • Agniveer General Duty (GD) (All India All Classes) 06 to 07 August, 2025
  • Agniveer Technical (All India All Classes) 08 August 2025
  • Agniveer Clerks (SD)/Store keeper Technical,Agniveer Tradesmen, Musician and Outstanding Sportsmen (All India All Classes) 09 August 2025

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News