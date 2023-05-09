Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Check Your Exam City, Date and Name at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 will be released 24 to 48 years of the exam. Candidates can check their exam city, date and name at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023: Indian Navy has uploaded the exam details such as exam city, exam date details for Agniveervayu Intake 02/2023. Those who applied for IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 can check their exam details on the official website of the Indian Navy.

Agniveer Vayu Exam City and Date Click Here

Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of the exam.

How to Check Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of Agniveer Vayu

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download IAF Agniveer