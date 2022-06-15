Agniveers to Get Job Priority In CAPFs, Assam Rifles: Says MHA

Ministry of Home affairs has said to give priority to Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles after completion of 4 years in jobs under Agnipath scheme.

Job Priority In CAPFs, Assam Rifles: In a major update regarding the Agniveers under the Agnipath Schedme, Ministry of Home Affairs has announced to give priority in the recruitment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles to those who have completed four years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that detailed planning work in this regards has been started.

Unionr Home Minister Amit Shah announced in a series of tweets in Hindi. He terms the Agnipath scheme as a visionary and welcome decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the move is for the bright future of youth and Home Affairs has decided to give priority to those Agniveers who have completed four years under this scheme in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

It is noted that earlier Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced about the Agnipath Scheme. Under the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Armed Forces has decided to provide an opportunity to the youth to experience military life and serve the nation for short and long duration.

It had been said that the Agniveers will be recruited under the Agnipath scheme for 4 years and they will be released from service after four years.

Now Ministry of Home has decided to give priority in the recruitment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles to those who have completed four years as an Agniveer.