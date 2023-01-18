AIC Recruitment 2023: MT Notification, Exam Date, Online Application Form Start, Last Date & Other Details

AIC MT Recruitment 2023: Know here about Agriculture Insurance Company of India Management Trainees Exam Date 2023, AIC Recruitment 2023, also check and download pdf notification, and know form submission last date.

The Agriculture Insurance Company of India has released a notification regarding 50 posts of Management Trainees in the Generalist discipline to be filled through a competitive exam. AIC is one of the largest Crop Insurance Company in the Indian non-life Insurance Sector, having a market share of about 50% in Crop Insurance domain.

Online registration will start from 17 January 2023 and the last date to fill online form is 5 February 2023 till 8 PM. To fill the form candidates can click the direct link given below

The online examination will be held on 25 February 2023. The total number of vacancies are provisional. Any graduate with 60% marks in graduation can apply (55% marks for SC/ST). The age limit as on 01.01.2023 for the posts of Management Trainees is minimum age 21 years and maximum age 30 years, i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than January 1993 and not later than 31st December 2001 (both dates inclusive). Relaxation will be given as per rules. The selection shall be done on the basis of the online examination and interview for which the total marks will be 200.

Candidates can check here the important information according to the notification released by AIC. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the AIC recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

AIC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates :

Below are given important dates of AIC Recruitment 2023

Online Registration & payment of fees 17 January 2023 to 05 February 2023 (both dates inclusive, from 08.00 hrs of 17 January 2023 and 20.00 hrs on 05 February 2023) Date of Online Examination 25 February 2023 Downloading of call letters for examination Around 10 days prior to date of examination Online Pre-recruitment training for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates Around 10 days prior to date of examination

AIC Recruitment 2023 How to Apply Online & Fees

The link to apply for AIC Recruitment 2023 for Management Trainees has been activated. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of AIC- https://www.aicofindia.com

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIC Recruitment 2023. Before applying online, candidates should Scan their photograph, signature, left hand thumb impression and hand written declaration.

Steps to Apply

Step 1. Visit the CAREER section of www.aicofindia.com and click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen.

Step 2. Click on the link- “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will generate. Note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.

Step 3. In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, they can save the data already entered by choosing “SAVE AND NEXT” tab. Before submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details and modify the same if required. Validate the details and save application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button.

Step 4. Upload the Photo & Signature as per the instructions.

Step 5. Now fill in the other details of the Application Form.

Step 6. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before completing registration.

Step 7. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible after complete registration.

AIC Recruitment 2023 No. of Vacancies

The list of vacancies in the AIC Recruitment 2023 is given in the table below.

Post Name Total No. of Vacancies SC ST OBC EWS Un- reserved PwBD (VI/HI/LD/ SLD/MD) Management Trainee 50 9* 4* 12* 6* 19 2* HI+1* VI

PwBD- post reserved horizontally

AIC Recruitment 2023 Selection Procedure:

Online Examination : The candidates will have to appear for Online Examination (Objective & Descriptive) of a total 150 marks and of 2 ½ hours (150 minutes) duration. The Minimum qualifying marks in the online examination is 60% for General category, OBC & EWS and 55% for SC/ST. The online examination will be held on 25 February 2023. The dates of Examinations can be changed at the Company’s discretion. The details of online test are as follows :

Sl. No Name of Test Type of test Maximum Marks No. of Questions Medium of Exam 1 Reasoning Objective 35 35 Eng/Hindi 2 English Language Objective 30 30 English 3 General Awareness Objective 20 20 Eng/Hindi 4 Quantitative aptitude & Computer Literacy Objective 30 30 Eng/Hindi 5 Descriptive English TestEssay, precis and comprehension Descriptive 35 3 English only

The duration for Objective Papers is 90 minutes combined for all four papers and duration for Descriptive Test is 1 hour. The Descriptive Test will be conducted through online mode only. There will be negative marks for wrong answers, 1/4th of the allotted marks (in objective tests) will be deducted for each wrong answer. For a question left blank i.e. if no answer is marked, there will be no penalty or negative mark for that question.

AIC Recruitment 2023 APPLICATION FEES/ INTIMATION CHARGES

Payment of Fees (Online): 17 January 2023 to 05 February 2023 The amount of fee to be paid is as follows:

Category of Applicant Amount of Fees (Non-refundable) SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 200/- (Intimation charges only) All other categories Rs. 1000/- (application fee including intimation charges)

AIC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIC Management Trainees Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of AIC Management Trainees Eligibility.

AIC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The age limit as on 01.01.2023 for the posts of Management Trainees is minimum age 21 years and maximum age 30 years, i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than January 1993 and not later than 31st December 2001 (both dates inclusive). Relaxation will be given as per rules.

AIC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Any graduate with 60% marks in graduation can apply (55% marks for SC/ST).

AIC Recruitment 2023 Nationality: A candidate applying must be either: - (a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal,

or

(c) a subject of Bhutan,

or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India,

or (e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

AIC Recruitment 2023 Salary 2023

The selected candidates would be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 60,000/- p.m. for the one year of training.