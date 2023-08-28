AIESL Aircraft Technician Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 57 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIESL Recruitment 2023 Notification: AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has invited online applications for the Aircraft Technician and other posts in the Employment News (26 August-02 September) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 2, 2023 in online mode.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the walk-in-interview which is scheduled from September 11, 2023.
AIESL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Applicants should note that the last date for receipt of online applications has been extended till September 2, 2023 11:59pm. Selection will be through the process of Technical Assessment & Personal Interview. Walk-in interviews are to be expected from September 11, 2023.
AIESL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Aircraft Technician (B1 Maintenance, & Engine Shop)-45
- Aircraft Technician (B2 Maintenance)-10
- Technician (Machinist - COD)-1
- Technician (Welder - COD)-1
AIESL Educational Qualification 2023
Aircraft Technician (B1 Maintenance, & Engine Shop)-AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 or 03 years) in Mechanical stream from Institutions approved
by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade. (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates. OR
Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Mechanical /Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent
grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).
Aircraft Technician (B2 Maintenance)-AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 Or 03 years) in Avionics stream from Institutions approved by
DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). OR
Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics/ Telecommunication/Radio/Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC
candidates).
Technician (Machinist - COD)-10+2 passed (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths) with ITI in welder
trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT
Technician (Welder - COD)-10+2 passed (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths) with ITI in
machinist trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
AIESL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
AIESL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.aiesl.in/Careers.
- Step 2: Click on the link apply through the link/URL:
- AIESL, Nagpur. AMT recruitment Aug 23 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now upload all the necessary documents to the link.
- Step 4: After that, hard copy of the documents (self-attested) should be submitted at the time of personal interview.
- Step 5: Now pay the processing fee as per the notification.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.