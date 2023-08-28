AIESL Aircraft Technician Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 57 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIESL Recruitment 2023: AIESL has notified the 57 Aircraft Technician and others on the official website. Check eligibility, age limit, how to apply and others here.

AIESL Recruitment 2023 Notification: AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has invited online applications for the Aircraft Technician and other posts in the Employment News (26 August-02 September) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 2, 2023 in online mode.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the walk-in-interview which is scheduled from September 11, 2023.

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Applicants should note that the last date for receipt of online applications has been extended till September 2, 2023 11:59pm. Selection will be through the process of Technical Assessment & Personal Interview. Walk-in interviews are to be expected from September 11, 2023.



AIESL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Aircraft Technician (B1 Maintenance, & Engine Shop)-45

Aircraft Technician (B2 Maintenance)-10

Technician (Machinist - COD)-1

Technician (Welder - COD)-1

AIESL Educational Qualification 2023

Aircraft Technician (B1 Maintenance, & Engine Shop)-AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 or 03 years) in Mechanical stream from Institutions approved

by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade. (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates. OR

Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Mechanical /Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent

grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

Aircraft Technician (B2 Maintenance)-AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 Or 03 years) in Avionics stream from Institutions approved by

DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). OR

Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics/ Telecommunication/Radio/Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC

candidates).

Technician (Machinist - COD)-10+2 passed (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths) with ITI in welder

trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT

Technician (Welder - COD)-10+2 passed (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths) with ITI in

machinist trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT

AIESL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.