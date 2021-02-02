AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2021 Out for Faculty Group A Post @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Check Interview Schedule

AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has declared the Result for the Faculty Group A post in Translational Medicine Centre on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Faculty Group A post can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for the Faculty Group A post in Translational Medicine Centre on its official website. Candidates who have applied for various Faculty Posts including Associate Professor/Assistant Professor posts can check the list on its official website.

As per the selection process for Faculty Group A post in Translational Medicine Centre, now candidates will have to appear for the interview round.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal will conduct the interview for the qualified candidates on 04-06 February 2021 as per the schedule. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates and interview schedule available on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2021 for Faculty Group A Post