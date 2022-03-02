AIIMS Bhubaneswar DV Schedule 2022 (Out) for Nursing Officer Post @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has released the details document verification Nursing Officer post on its official website-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. Download PDF here.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer DV Schedule 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the details document verification Nursing Officer through NORCET-2021. Candidates qualified successfully for Nursing Officer through NORCET-2021 should note that the physical mode of document verification scheduled to be held on 05.03.2022 to 06.03.2022.

You can download the details AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

You can download the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of AIIMS) Bhubaneswar-https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the home page. Click on the link-"Document verification for the post of Nursing Officer through NORCET-2021 - Reg." available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer DV Schedule 2022 notification on your screen. Download and save the copy of Notification for your future reference.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round should note that they will have to report in accordance with the schedule/roll number on the 05/06 March 2022 at the venue-2nd Floor, College of Nursing, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Candidates will have to carry essential original documents with them with one set of self-attested photocopy as mentioned in the notification. You can check the list of essential documents to be carry with them available on the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer DV Schedule 2022.

You can download AIIMS Bhubaneswar Nursing Officer DV Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.