AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2020 for Various Faculty Posts under AIIMS Guwahati Released @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the interview schedule for the faculty posts on its official website. All such candidates applied for Faculty Posts can check the interview schedule available on the official website of AIIMS i.e.-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

As per the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, the Interview for the Faculty Posts will be conducted from 08-11 November 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the Faculty Posts of Professors, Additional Professors, Associate Professors & Assistant Professors in Departments of Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry and Community & Family should note that interviews will be conducted on Virtual platform as well as direct physical mode.

According to the short notification, candidate may appear for the interview physically or can join through video conferencing. The candidates are required to give their option for attending the interview either physically or through video conference to recruitment@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in by 5 PM of 02nd November, 2020.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Faculty Posts should visit Institute’s website regularly for any last-minute change and other details about this recruitment.

Candidates can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2020 for Various Faculty Posts





How to Download:AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2020 for Various Faculty Posts