AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 90 Senior Resident Post @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for 90 Senior Residents (Non -Academic). These positions are available for various disciplines under Govt. of lndia, Residency Scheme, 1992 for a Tenure Period of maximum 03 years.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including a Postgraduate Medical degree viz MD/MS/MDS/DM/M.Ch/DNB in their respective disciplines with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 7 June 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No: AIIMS/BBS/Dean/SR/49-A/1075

Date: 13 May 2021

Important Date for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

The on-line application will be available on: 18 May 2021 Last Date for Submission of Application: 7 June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Residents (Non -Academic)-90 Posts

Anaesthesiology-03

Biochemistry-01

Burns & Plastic Surgery-04

Cardiothoracic Surgery-02

CM&FM-03

Dermatology-04

Endocrinology-03

ENT-01

FMT-01

General Medicine-09

General Surgery-07

Medical Oncology / Haematology-09

Microbiology-02

Nephrology-03

Nuclear Medicine-04

Obst. & Gynaecology-02

Ophthalmology-01

Orthopaedics-01

Paediatric Surgery-04

Paediatrics & Neonatology-06

Pathology-02

Pharmacology-01

Physiology-03

PMR-03

Radio dlagnosis-10

Transfusion Med-04

Urology-01

Hospital Administration-02

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A Postgraduate Medical degree viz MD/MS/MDS/DM/M.Ch/DNB in their respective disciplines recognized by MCI /institute of National Importance.

Emergency Medicine: A Post Graduate Medical Degree viz. MD (Medicine) or MD.

(Emergency Medicine) is required for the Post of Emergency Medicine. Candidates having DNB/MD/MS in Orthopedics’ /Anesthesiology /General Medicine can also apply for the post of Senior Resident (Emergency Medicine) in the Department of Trauma & Emergency. However PG Degree in Anesthesiology and Emergency Medicine will be given Preference

Dentistry: candidates having Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, Conservative Dentistry & Orthodontics will be given preference.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Pav Scale for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Rs. 67,700/- as per 7th CPC, Level -11 of the Pay Matrix + NPA plus other usual Allowances as admissible under rules.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application through online mode only from 18th May 2021 to 7th June, 2021. The On-line registration of application is available on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar official website.