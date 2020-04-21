AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Lab Technician, Field Attendant and Other Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician, Field Attendant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date of application submission: 5 May 2020

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientist - B- 1 Post

Senior Project Research Officer (Non-Medical) - 1 Post

Medical Social Worker - 2 Posts

Dietician - 1 Post

Field Attendant - 1 Post

Research Officer - 1 Post

Lab Technician - 1 Post

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientist - B- MBBS/BDS with 3-year research/teaching experience after completing an internship or MBBS/BDS with PhD or MD or MDS.

Senior Project Research Officer (Non-Medical) - M.Sc. in life sciences/Microbiology degree holders with two years of work experience.

Medical Social Worker - Graduate in social work from a recognized institution with five years of work experience from a recognized university or masters degree in Social Work.

Dietician - M.Sc. (Food & Nutrition) from a recognized University/Institution; 2 years of experience in the line/preferably in a large teaching hospital.

Field Attendant - 10+2 pass

Research Officer - M.Sc. in Life Sciences from a recognized Institution with three years of work.

Lab Technician - Degree in Science from a recognized University.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Medical Social Worker, Research Officer - Upto 45 years

Dietician - 35 years

Field Attendant, Lab Technician - 30 years

Download AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the rutf2020@gmail.com on or before 05 May 2020.