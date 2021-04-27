AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021 for Junior Residents (Non-Academic) Post @aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri , Andhra Pradesh has invited application for recruitment of Junior Residents (Non-Academic) Post. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in Interview/ Virtual Interview on 03 May 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI with additional eligibility can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021.

Candidates applying for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021 should note that the selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in interview.

Candidates willing to apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021:

Adv.No: AIIMS/MG/Admin/Recruitment/03/2021-22/JR/337

Date: 24-04-2021

Important Date for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021:

Date of walk-in-interview: 03 May 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021:

Junior Residents (Non-Academic)-15

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021:

Educational Qualification

The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) orequivalent degree recognized by MCI.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Emoluments for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021:

Gross Emoluments of Rs 91, 952/- per month approximately .

AIIMS Mangalagiri Junior Residents Recruitment 2021: PDF

How to Apply for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2021:

Interested candidates will have to report at AIIMS Mangalagiri on 03-05-2021 at 8:30AM along-with the duly filled in Application form given at Annexure-1 and one set of photo copy of documents along with two passport size photos. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.