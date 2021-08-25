AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 for Senior/Junior Resident Posts @aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Walk-in on Sep 02

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has notified for the 16 posts of Senior Resident/ Junior Resident on its official website. Check all details here.

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited online application for the 16 posts of Senior Resident/ Junior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 02 September 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Post Graduate Medical Degree/Diploma MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details:

No. AIIMS/NGP/Admin/Rect./JR/02/2021

Advt. No. Admin-1/SR/20/17

Important Date for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 02 September 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident-10

Departments

Anaesthesiology-03

General Medicine-03

Paediatrics-02

Nephrology-01

Radiodiagnosis-01

Junior Resident (Non-Academic)-06



Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident-A post graduate Medical Degree/Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute.

DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.



Junior Resident (Non-Academic)-The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI .

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification Senior Resident: PDF





AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification Junior Resident (Non-Academic): PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates appearing for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 02 September 2021 will have to the filled-in application form along with all the original certificates as mentioned in the notification. Please check the details notification in this regards.