AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 Out for Nursing Post @aiimsexams.ac.in, 17292 Candidates Qualified

AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 Download: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has announced the Result/Cut Off and Merit List for the NORCET 2021 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 2021). All such candidates appeared in the NORCET 2021 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 2021) can download AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi-aiimsexams.org.

You can download the AIIMS NORCET Result 2021with following the steps given below from the official website of AIIMS, Delhi.

Process to Download: AIIMS NORCET Result 2021

Visit to the official website of AIIMS, New Delhi – aiimsexams.ac.in. Go to the Result section on the home page. Click on the link 'Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021.' available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 in a new window. Download and save the AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 for future reference.

However, you can download the AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 also with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: AIIMS NORCET Result 2021

A total of 17292 candidates have been provisionally qualified in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test.

You can get the PDF of the Merit-wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021. Result/Merit List is based on the performance of the candidates in Online CBT Examination which was held on 20-11-2021.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has also released the category wise cutoff percentile of qualified candidates for the NORCET)-2021.

Category Percentile cut off UR 90.3728174 OBC 81.9533228 SC 70.9446995 ST 70.9446995 UR-PWBD 87.3677220 EWS-PWBD 87.1020950 OBC-PWBD

77.7944390 SC-PWBD

67.9748083 ST-PWBD 70.9074161



As per the notification, NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS/04 Central Govt. Hospitals in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-) or as revised from time to time, as per Advertisement Notification No. 149/2021 for all AIIMS and for 04 Central Government Hospitals.