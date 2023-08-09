AIIMS NORCET 5 2023: Apply Online for Nursing Officer Exam at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released notification regarding the recruitment of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-5 on its official website. The online application process for the NORCET-5 is commenced and interested and eligible candidates can enroll for the same on or before August 25, 2023.
Candidates selected finally for the Nursing Officer positions will get pay scale at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2, with Grade Pay of Rs.4600. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Prelims and Mains exam. According to the notification released, the NORCET Preliminary examination for Stage I will be conducted on September 17, 2023.
AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|August 5, 2023
|Closing date of application
|August 25, 2023
|Last date of Application Fee Submission
|August 25, 2023
|Facility for Correction
|August 26 to 28, 2023
|Online (CBT) (Preliminary Date)
|September 17, 2023
|Online (CBT) (Mains Date)
|October 7, 2023
AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification:: Educational Qualification
- B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University OR
- B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University.
- Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council. Or
- Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State
- Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council
- Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council.
- Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable for all Participating AIIMS.
AIIMS NORCET 5 2023: pay Level
Level 07 in the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-
AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: Overview
|Organisation
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
|Name of Exam
|Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-5
|Post name
|Nursing Officer
|Advt No
|146/2023
|Application Mode
|Online
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Official Website
|norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: Age Limit (as of August 25, 2023)
- Minimum- 18 years
- Maximum-30 years
Check the notification link for details of the upper age relaxation.
AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: Selection Process
Selection will be based on performance of candidates in written exam for Preliminary (Stage I) followed by Mains i.e. State II.
Prelims Exam: It will be like a qualifying nature which will be held for the duration of 90 minute. There will be 100 MCQs in the exam covering the subjects like-
- General Knowledge & Aptitude-20 MCQs
- Nursing related topics -80 MCQs
- There will be negative marking in the preliminary Stage I exam.
AIIMS NORCET-5 : Notification PDF
How To Apply AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website of NORCET-5 recruitment-norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Step 2: For registration, click on the link "Apply Online" on the home page.
- Step 3: Now provide all your credentials including valid details, including email and mobile number to the concerned link.
- Step 4: After that, log in with your credentials and fill in personal, educational, and other required details.
- Step 5: After that, upload scanned copies of passport-sized photo, signature, and relevant documents as per the specifications.
- Step 6: Please Pay the application fee online through debit/credit card or net banking..