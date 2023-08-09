AIIMS NORCET 5 2023: Apply Online for Nursing Officer Exam at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS NORCET 5 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited online applications for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-5 on its official website. Check the application process, pdf, age limit, salary and others update here.

AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released notification regarding the recruitment of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-5 on its official website. The online application process for the NORCET-5 is commenced and interested and eligible candidates can enroll for the same on or before August 25, 2023.

Candidates selected finally for the Nursing Officer positions will get pay scale at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2, with Grade Pay of Rs.4600. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Prelims and Mains exam. According to the notification released, the NORCET Preliminary examination for Stage I will be conducted on September 17, 2023.

AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: Important Dates

Opening date of online application August 5, 2023 Closing date of application August 25, 2023 Last date of Application Fee Submission August 25, 2023 Facility for Correction August 26 to 28, 2023 Online (CBT) (Preliminary Date) September 17, 2023 Online (CBT) (Mains Date) October 7, 2023

AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification:: Educational Qualification

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University OR

B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University.

Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council. Or

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State

Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council

Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council.

Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable for all Participating AIIMS.

AIIMS NORCET 5 2023: pay Level

Level 07 in the Pay Matrix pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-

AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: Overview

Organisation All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Name of Exam Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-5 Post name Nursing Officer Advt No 146/2023 Application Mode Online Jobs Type Govt Jobs Official Website norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: Age Limit (as of August 25, 2023)

Minimum- 18 years

Maximum-30 years

Check the notification link for details of the upper age relaxation.

AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification: Selection Process

Selection will be based on performance of candidates in written exam for Preliminary (Stage I) followed by Mains i.e. State II.

Prelims Exam: It will be like a qualifying nature which will be held for the duration of 90 minute. There will be 100 MCQs in the exam covering the subjects like-

General Knowledge & Aptitude-20 MCQs

Nursing related topics -80 MCQs

There will be negative marking in the preliminary Stage I exam.

How To Apply AIIMS NORCET-5 Notification?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.