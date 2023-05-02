AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 600+ Posts on aiimspatna.edu.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 : AIIMS Patna has invited online applications for the 600+ Group-A/B/C Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification, and other details here.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released a notification for recruitment to the various Group-'A' (Non-faculty), 'B' & 'C' (Non-faculty) posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 30 days from the publishing of the notification in the Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.



Candidates having requisite educational qualifications including 10th/12th/ITI/Bachelor’s Degree (BE/B. Tech/B. Sc/B. Com/B. Lib/B. Pharma)/ Diploma /MD/M. Sc./MA/GNM/MBA with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023:

F-126282/Rect./Non-Faculty/2023

Important Date AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: within 30 days from the publishing of the notification in the Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.

Vacancy Details AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023

Senior Programmer (Analyst)-01

Deputy Medical Superintendent-06

Public Relation Officer-01

Senior Dietician (Assistant Food Manager )-01

Medical Officer Ayush ( Yoga)-01

ANTE NATAL Medical Officer-01

Accounts Officer-01

Public Health Nurse-01

Medico Social Worker-03

Yoga Instructor-01

Private Secretary-05

Maternity and Child Welfare Officer-01

Psychiatric Social Worker-03

PACS Administrator 01-

Assistant Administrative Officer-01

Transport Supervisor-01

Vocation Counsellor-01

Senior Hindi Officer-01

Technical Officer-10

Assistant Engineer (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration)-01

Assistant Engineer ( Civil )-03

Assistant Engineer ( Electrical )-01

Dietician-12

Medico Social Worker Officer Grade 1-15

Manager / Supervisor /Gas Officer-01

Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist)-01

Physiotherapist-02

Store Keeper-13

Jr. Engineer ( Civil )-01

Personal Assistant-07

Office Assistant ( NS )-43

Jr. Accounts Officer ( Accountant )-04

Librarian Grade III-04

Radiographic Technician Grade I-15

Occupational Therapist-02

TB and Chest Disease Health Assistant-02

Health Educator-01

Technical Officer (Dental)-04

Jr. Reception Officer-02

Jr. Hindi Translator03

Warden05

CSSD Technician-02

Technical Officer Ophthalmology-04

Medico Record Officer-04

Jr. Engineer ( Electrical )-01

Jr. Engineer ( Air Conditioning and Refrigeration)-02

Technical Assistant / Technician-66

Assistant Security Officer-01

Lab Technician-01

Pharmacist Grade II-27

Pharma Chemist / Chemical Examiner-01

Sanitary Inspector Grade II-13

Modellar (Artist )-10

Manifold Technician -06

Jr. Medical Record Officer (Receptionist)-05

Dissection Hall Attendant-07

Social Worker-02

Medical Record Technician-33

Stenographer-28

Cashier-06

Data Entry Operator Grade A-01

Dispensing Attendants-04

Electrician-06

Gas / Pump Mechanic-02

Dark Room Assistant-05

Assistant Laundry Supervisor-04

Security Cum Fire Jamadar-01

Jr. Administrative Assistant-16

Store Keeper Cum Clerk-30

Wiremen-20

Manifold Room Attendant-01

Lab Attendant Grade II-10

Jr. Warden ( House Keepers )-08

Driver-16

Mechanic ( E&M )-04

Linemen ( Electrical )-02

Coding Clerk-01

Operator ( E &M ) / Lift Operator-12

Mechanic ( AC and Ref )-06

Plumber15

Office / Store Attendant (Multi-Tasking)-16

Hospital Attendant Grade II-60

Tailor Grade III-02

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the number of posts on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Notification

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna-https://aiimspatna.edu.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Applications are invited in the prescribed form through online mode for filling up following Group-'A' (Non-faculty), 'B' & 'C' (Non-faculty) posts at AIIMS Patna' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 PDF ad and save the notification for your future reference.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website. The online registration of the application will be made available on AIIMS Patna's official website in due course of time. The last date for online submission of the application will be on the 30th day from the date of publication in Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.