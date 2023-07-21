AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 For Technicians/Para Medical Posts: Check Eligibility & Other Details

AIIMS Raebareli has invited online applications for the 111 Technicians/Para Medical Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Notification: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raebareli has invited online applications for the 111 Technicians/Para Medical Posts on its official website.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 31, 2023. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written examination which will be held in MCQ based mode.





AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last Date of submission of the online application: July 31, 2023.

Date of Written examination: August 6, August 2023



AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Audiometry Technician-1

Cath Lab Technician-3

CSSD Technician- 2

Dialysis Technician- 4

ECG Lab Technician-2

EEG Lab Technician-1

ICU Technician-5

Optometrist-2

OT Technician-5

Perfusionist- 2

Physiotherapist-2

Radiology Technician-25

Speech Therapist-3

Trauma Emergency Technician-5

Lab Technician-37

Manifold Technician-2



AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Audiometry Technician: B.Sc. Degree in Speech and Hearing from a

recognized Institute/University.

ECG Lab Technician: a) 10+2 with science.

b) 2 years Diploma of ECG Technician from a recognised university/ institution.

ICU Technician: Degree in Anaesthesia Technology from a recognized Institution/Hospital. OR

1. Diploma in Anaesthesia Technology (2 years course) from a recognized Institution/Hospital.

2. One year experience in handling Anaesthesia equipment

Optometrist: B.Sc in Optometry/ Ophthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023:

Consolidated Pay in Rupees per month

Audiometry Technician-48852/-

Cath Lab Technician-48852/-

CSSD Technician- 48852/-

Dialysis Technician- 48852/-

ECG Lab Technician-48852/-

EEG Lab Technician-48852/-

ICU Technician-48852/-

Optometrist-48852/-

OT Technician-48852/-

Perfusionist- 48852/-

Physiotherapist-48852/-

Radiology Technician-48852/-

Speech Therapist-48852/-

Trauma Emergency Technician-48852/-

Lab Technician-40296/

Manifold Technician-40296/



AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 PDF







AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before July 31, 2023.