AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020 @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, Download AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse Admit Card

AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) has uploaded the admit card of online test for the post (Staff Nurse Grade II). The candidates can download AIIMS Staff Nurse Admit Card through AIIMS official website www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020 Download Link is available below. Candidates can download their admit card by using User ID and Password.

AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer Admit Card Download

AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer Exam is scheduled to be held on 23 January 2020 (Thursday) from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. There will be 200 MCQs. Each question will carry 5 Marks and there will be 1 negative mark for wrong answer. There will be questions on concerned subject (80%) and general aptitude (20%). The duration of the examination shall be 3 hours.

The qualifying marks in the exam are 60% for UR, 55% for OBC and 50% for SC & ST. (5% relaxation in qualifying marks for PH candidate in each category).

Candidates who will qualify in the AIIMS Rishikesh Staff Nurse Exam will have will be called for Skill Examination at AIIMS Rishikesh which will be qualifying nature.

How to Download AIIMS Rishikesh Nursing Officer Admit Card?