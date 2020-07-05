Air India Recruitment 2020 for CFO Posts, Get Salary Upto 1.5 Lakh

Air India Recruitment 2020: Alliance Air Aviation Limited (Air India) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 22 July 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 22 July 2020
Air India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidate must be Charted Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the cost accountant from Institute of Cost Accounts of India. Candidate should be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or a member of the institute of cost and works accountants of India.
Experience: Minimum of 15 years
Age Limit: Maximum 59 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Air India Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Chief Financial Officer Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan Domestic Terminal-1, I.G.I Airport, New Delhi-11003 on or before 22 Jul 2020.
