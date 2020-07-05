Air India Recruitment 2020 for CFO Posts, Get Salary Upto 1.5 Lakh

Air India Recruitment 2020: Alliance Air Aviation Limited (Air India) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 22 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 22 July 2020

Air India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be Charted Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the cost accountant from Institute of Cost Accounts of India. Candidate should be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or a member of the institute of cost and works accountants of India.

Experience: Minimum of 15 years

Age Limit: Maximum 59 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Air India Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Chief Financial Officer Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan Domestic Terminal-1, I.G.I Airport, New Delhi-11003 on or before 22 Jul 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

Central University of Kashmir Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Non Teaching Staff Posts, Apply by 13 July

DD News Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Content Executive for Social Media

SKIMS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 183 Technician, Junior Assistant, cook, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Zilha Parishad, Jalgaon Recruitment 2020: 469 Vacancies for MO, Lab Technician and Others, Walk-In on Every Tuesday

DMHO Kurnool Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 107 Staff Nurse, Lab technician and Other Posts