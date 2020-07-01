DD News Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Content Executive for Social Media

DD News Recruitment 2020: Doordarshan News (DD) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Content Executive for Social Media. All interested and qualified candidates have an opportunity to work Doordarshan Bhawan, New Delhi. The last date of application is 20 July 2020. Candidates can check all essential details for applying to the posts by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 July 2020

DD News Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Content Executive - 7 Posts

DD News Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with PG Diploma/Post Graduation in Journalism from a recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidate must have one year of experience in this field and proficiency in Hindi and English Language.

Age Limit - 30 years

Pay Scale - Rs. 20,00/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DD News Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the post of Content Executive by sending applications to the Deputy Director (HR), Doordarshan News, Room No. 413, Doordarshan Bhawan, Tower B, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi - 110001 on or before 20 July 2020.

Application Fee: Rs. 500/-

Latest Government Jobs:

BECIL Recruitment 2020 for Media Manager, Content Writer, Video Editor & Other Posts, Apply Offline by 6 Jul

SKIMS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 183 Technician, Junior Assistant, cook, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

NHM Telangana Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 509 MO, Staff Nurse, ANM & Other Posts under DMHO hyderabad for COVID-19

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Junior Artisan & Technical Asstt/ Scientific Asstt. Posts

DCHS Recruitment 2020: 419 Vacancies Notified for Staff Nurse, Lab Tech & Pharmacist Posts under AP Health Department