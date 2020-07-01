Study at Home
DD News Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Content Executive for Social Media

 DD News Recruitment 2020 Notification is out prasarbharti.gov.in for Content Executive Posts for Social Media. Candidates holding mass media qualification can apply to the posts by 20 July 2020.

Jul 1, 2020 19:57 IST
DD News Recruitment 2020
DD News Recruitment 2020: Doordarshan News (DD) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Content Executive for Social Media. All interested and qualified candidates have an opportunity to work Doordarshan Bhawan, New Delhi. The last date of application is 20 July 2020. Candidates can check all essential details for applying to the posts by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 July 2020

DD News Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Content Executive - 7 Posts

DD News Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates with PG Diploma/Post Graduation in Journalism from a recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidate must have one year of experience in this field and proficiency in Hindi and English Language.

Age Limit - 30 years

Pay Scale - Rs. 20,00/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DD News Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the post of Content Executive by sending applications to the Deputy Director (HR), Doordarshan News, Room No. 413, Doordarshan Bhawan, Tower B, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi - 110001 on or before 20 July 2020.

Application Fee: Rs. 500/-

