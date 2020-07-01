ECIL Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Junior Artisan & Technical Asstt/ Scientific Asstt. Posts

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Artisan & Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 16 July 2020

ECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Artisan - 3 Posts

Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant - 1 Post

ECIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Artisan - Candidates holding Diploma (Full time) in Electronics and Communication or Electrical and Electronics or Electronics & Instrumentation or Computer Science Engineering with minimum 60% marks are eligible to apply.

Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant - Candidate Should have passed ITI (2 years duration) in the trade of Fitter. Should have minimum one year post qualification experience.

Age Limit - 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale for Junior Artisan and Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant Posts

Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant - Rs. 19864/-

Junior Artisan - Rs. 18070/-

Selection Criteria for Technical Assistant and Junior Artisan Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ECIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 July 2020 at ECIL Zonal Office, No. 1/1, 2nd floor, LIC Building, Sampige Road, Malleswaram, Bengaluru -560 003 along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

SSC JHT Recruitment 2020 Notification: Online Applications Started @ssc.nic.in for 283 Vacancies, Check SSC JHT 2020 Complete Application Process Here

Hurry!! Apply for UPSC NDA 2 Online Application for 413 vacancies @upsc.gov.in by 6 July

DCHS, AP Recruitment 2020: 419 Vacancies Notified for Staff Nurse, Lab Tech & Pharmacist Posts

SEBI Recruitment 2020 for Director Executive Posts, Salary Upto 3.5 Lakh

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 35 Accountant, Lab Assistant and other posts