SSC JHT Tier 1 2020 Exam Date Out @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC JHT 2020 Notification, Exam & Admit Card Details Here

SSC JHT Tier 1 2020 Exam date has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. However, the notification has yet not released by the commission. According to the SSC Revised Exam Dates 2020, the commission will hold the exam for SSC JHT Tier 1 2020 on 6 October 2020 at various exam centres.

According to the SSC Revised Calendar, We can expect the SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Notification one month before the commencement of the exam. So, all those who are willing to apply for SSC JHT 2020 can will be able to apply online from July-August onwards at the SSC website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

SSC JHT Tier 1 2020 Exam Pattern

The SSC JHT Tier 1 2020 Exam will be held in three phases. i.e. phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3. SSC JHT Tier 1 2020 will be held through online based computer exam and SSC JHT Tier 2 2020 will be a descriptive test. Those who will be shortlisted in tier 1 will be called for tier 2 and the schedule for the same will be communicated to the candidates in due course.

On the basis of both exams, the candidate will be shortlisted for phase 3 and then the finally selected candidates will be allocated to the concerned department.

SSC JHT Tier 1 2020 Exam Schedule

