JK Bank Recruitment 2020 for 1850 PO and Banking Associate Posts, Apply Online for J&K Bank @jkbank.com, Graduates Eligible

JK Bank Recruitment 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank), a semi-govt bank, has invited published the short recruitment notification for the post of Banking Associate and Probationary Officer (PO). A total of 1850 vacancies are available out of which 1500 vacancies are for the post of Banking Associate and 350 for PO Posts.

JK Bank will invite online applications on its official website jkbank.com from 20 June 2020 onwards. The last date for submitting applications shall be announced later. Meanwhile, candidates can check 'JK Bank Banking Associate and PO Recruitment Details' below in this article.

It is to be noted that the candidates who had already applied pursuant to notification dated 06 October 2018 shall be eligible for the new recruitment process without any change in their eligibility criteria and they are not required to submit the fresh application

JK Bank Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application Submission - 20 June 2020

Last date for submission of application - to be announced later

JK Bank Vacancy Details

Banking Associate - 1500 Posts

Probationary Officer (PO) - 350 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for JK Bank Banking Associate and PO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Banking Associate - Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government and the final result should have been declared on or before the day the candidate registers online application.

Probationary Officer (PO) - Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government and the final result should have been declared on or before the day the candidate registers online application.

Age Limit for Banking Associate and PO Posts

Banking Associate - 20 to 30 years

Probationary Officer (PO) - 20 to 32 years

How to apply for J & K Bank Banking Associate and PO Jobs 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Jammu Kashmir Bank recruitment through the online mode from 20 June 2020 onwards.

JK Bank Recruitment Notification Link