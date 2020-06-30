BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 35 Accountant, Lab Assistant and other posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Accountant, Lab Assistant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 15 July 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application: 15 July 2020
BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Administrative Executive - 1 Post
- Corporate Executive- 1 Post
- Account Executive- 1 Post
- Patient Care Manager- 1 Post
- Supervisor (Electrical)- 1 Post
- Supervisor (Civil)- 1 Post
- Supervisor (IT)- 1 Post
- Supervisor (Mechanical)- 1 Post
- Supervisor (Biomedical)- 1 Post
- Receptionist- 2 Posts
- Radiographer (Male & Female)- 2 Posts
- Accountant- 2 Posts
- Lab Assistant- 2 Posts
- Cashier- 2 Posts
- Phlebotomist- 2 Posts
- Junior Lab Technologist- 3 Posts
- Patient Care Coordinator (PCC)- 3 Posts
- Data Entry Operator- 2 Posts
- Driver- 1 Posts
- Liftman - 2 Posts
- MTS - 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Liftman, Driver, Accountant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Administrative Executive - Candidates with Graduation Degree with 8 years of experience in the relevant field.
- Corporate Executive- Candidates with Graduation Degree with 7 years of experience in the relevant field.
- Account Executive-Candidates with B.Com Degree with 7 years experience in the relevant field.
- Patient Care Manager- Candidates holding Bachelor’s Degree in Life Science or Full Time PG Degree in Hospital or (Healthcare) with at least one year of experience in relevant fie
- Supervisor (Electrical), Supervisor (Civil), Supervisor (IT), Supervisor (Mechanical), Supervisor (Biomedical)- Candidates holding B.Tech. Degree in the concerned subject.
- Receptionist- Candidates with Graduation Degree with 2 years of experience in the relevant field.
- Radiographer (Male & Female)-B.Sc. (Hons) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3 years course.
- Accountant- B.Com with 5 years experience in the relevant field.
- Lab Assistant- B.Sc. (MLT) with at least one year of experience in the relevant field.
- Cashier-Candidates with B.Com Degree with 1-year experience in the relevant field.
- Phlebotomist- B.Sc. MLT/ DMLT/ MLT with one year experience in the relevant field.
- Junior Lab Technologist- DMLT with one year experience in the relevant field.
- Data Entry Operator- 10+2 with Computer Knowledge.
- Driver- candidates who have passed 10th from a recognized Board with Valid Driving License OR Valid Driving License with 5 years of experience in the relevant field.
- MTS - Candidates who have passed 10th from a recognized Board.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office: 14-B, Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002 on or before 15 Jul 2020.
Application Fee for MTS, Driver, DEO and Other Posts
- General/OBC - Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST/Ph- Rs. 250/-