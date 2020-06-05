UPSC NDA 2 Notification to release on 10 June @upsc.gov.in, Combined UPSC NDA 1 & 2 Exam on 6 September, Details Here

UPSC NDA & NA 1 Exam 2020: Union Public Service Commission has today released the annual revised UPSC Calendar 2020 on its website. This year, UPSC NDA & NA 1 & 2 Exam 2020 will be conducted on 6 September as per the revised schedule. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Earlier, the commission had decided to conduct the UPSC NDA & NA 1 Exam 2020 on 19 April 2020 which was postponed due to pandemic coronavirus. On 5 June, the commission had conducted a meeting to review the prevailing situation. Keeping in view of the present situation of the release of lockdown, the commission has decided to publish the revised calendar.

According to the UPSC Calendar 2020, the commission will conduct UPSC NDA & NA 1 & 2 Exam 2020 on the same date.i.e. 6 September 2020 and the notification for UPSC NDA & NA 2 will be released on 10 June 2020. All interested candidates will be able to apply for UPSC NDA & NA 2 Exam 2020 from 10 June to 30 June 2020 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2020 Notification Details here.

Important Dates:

UPSC NDA 1 Online Application Date: 8 to 28 January 2020

UPSC NDA 2 Online Application Date: 10 June to 30 June 2020

UPSC NDA & NA 1 & 2 Exam 2020 Date: 6 September 2020

UPSC NDA & NA 1 & 2 Exam 2020 Admit Card Date: to be announced

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2020 Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy - to be announced

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) - to be announced

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy - 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) - 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and SSB Interview.

UPSC Calendar 2020

Download Official Notification PDF - to release soon

Official Website

How to apply for UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2020 Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 June 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.