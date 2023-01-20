Allahabad High Court Result 2022: Allahabad HC Group C, D Stage 1 Result, Download PDF

The Allahabad High Court has released results of Written Examination of Stage-I Exam for Stenographer Grade-III, Group ‘C’ on its official website.

The Allahabad High Court has released results of Written Examination of Stage-I Exam for Stenographer Grade-III, Group ‘C’ (Clerical cadre), Driver Grade-IV & Group ‘D’ cadre posts held under ‘The Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2022-23. The exams were conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) The result was declared on 19 January 2023.

The result declared is purely provisional. The result has been prepared according to final answer keys published along with the result. Candidates who have cleared stage -I Exam will have to appear for Stage -II Exam.

The NTA has not yet notified regarding details of Stage -II exam, which are expected to be declared later. The various exams for 3932 vacancies were conducted between 10 December 2022 to 18 December 2022.

Candidates can check result from the official link- recruitment.nta.nic.in

Direct link for official notification download-

Steps to check the result

Login to official website of NTA- https://recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on result link titled - Result of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2022-23 Read the opened notification clearly Click on respective links provided in the notification for different vacancies. View and download the result PDFs which opened.

For candidates convenience we are providing PDF of all Results here

Allahabad High Court Driver Grade IV result, download pdf click here





Allahabad High Court Group C result, download pdf click here





Allahabad High Court Group D result, download pdf click here





Allahabad High Court Stenographer English Grade III result, download pdf click here





Candidates are advised to download results in PDF form for future reference.

The dates for Stage -II exams will be notified later. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates of exam process.