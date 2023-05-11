Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Online, Salary, Eligibility & More

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023: Get here detailed Notification Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Advertisement, Vacancy, Age Limit, Salary, Syllabus, Selection Process and other details.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023: Allahabad High Court has released the recruitment notification for Law Clerks on contractual (Trainee) basis for 1 year. Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 notification has been announced on May 10 on the official website - https://www.allahabadhighcourt.in

Candidates who are between 21 to 26 years of age and have done Three Years’ Professional/Five Years Integrated Degree in Law from any Law College or recognized University throughout the country with minimum of 55% are eligible to apply for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023.

As per the official notification Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023, the application process will start soon and applicants can apply for the Law Clerk vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Law Clerk Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment notification, all the posts will be filled after screening from the test followed by interview.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by Allahabad High Court for Law Clerks (Trainee) Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023: Overview

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 is out for the post of Law Clerks. The Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Overview

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Allahabad High Court Posts Name Law Clerk (Trainee) Total Vacancies to be notified soon Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 10, 2023

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2023 Dates

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced May 10, 2023 Notification Release May 10, 2023 Online Application Begins May 10, 2023 Online Application Ends May 24, 2023

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the Law Clerk application form from the official website. The link to apply for BAllahabad High Court Law Clerk is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2023. For information on Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2023 Application Process visit - https://www.allahabadhighcourt.in

The application fees for the Law Clerk (Trainee) will be as follows:

Rs. 300 + bank charges will be charged from the candidates





Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Vacancy 2023 Details

The Allahabad High Court Law Clerk vacancy will be announced soon. The number of vacancies announced for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment is tabulated below

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Law Clerk Trainee To be notified soon

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details ofAllahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Age Limit:

The minimum age limit to apply forAllahabad High Court Law Clerk is 21 years. While the maximum age limit is 26 years.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Educational Qualification:

The required Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment educational qualification is provided below.

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2023 Post Name Educational Qualification Law Clerk Trainee Three Years’ Professional/Five Years Integrated Degree in Law from any Law College or recognized University throughout the country

Allahabad High Court Law Selection Process 2023

The Allahabad High Court Law 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Screening via Tests: The screening test will be of written/descriptive type and of two (02) hours duration. Maximum marks of the screening test will be 100 . The marks of the screening test will not be considered for preparation of the final merit list.

There will be two (02) questions in the test:

The first question will be for the candidates to write their views or short essay on the given topic in 1000 words; and The second question will be on legal problems & writing research relating to it. Post selection in screening tests candidates will be called for interview.

Allahabad High Court Law Salary 2023

Candidates selected through Allahabad High Court Law Recruitment 2023 will get a a fixed honorarium of Rs. 25,000/- per month with no Dearness Allowance or any other allowances or perquisite such as residential accommodation, etc