AMC Exam Date 2020 for Staff Nurse, MPHW, Female Health Worker and Other Released @ ahmedabadcity.gov.in

AMC Exam Date 2020: Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC),Ahmadabad, Gujarat has published the notification regarding the exam date for the post of MPHW, Female Health Worker, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Lab Technician. As per the notice, the exam for the post of Female Health Worker, Pharmacist and Lab Technician will be held on 22 March 2020 (Sunday) and the exam for MPHW and Staff Nurse will be conducted on 29 March 2020 (Sunday).

Amdavad Municipal Corporation has released the list of the candidates appearing in the said exams. A total of 42,981 candidates are appearing in AMC Exam 2020 out of which 14768 candidates are appearing in AMC MPHW Exam, 16244 candidates are appearing in AMC Staff Nurse, 8533 in AMC Female Health Worker Exam, 2874 in AMC Pharmacist Exam and, 562 in AMC Lab Technician Exam.

AMC MPHW Exam Notice

AMC Staff Nurse Notice

AMC Female Health Worker Exam Notice

AMC Pharmacist Exam Notice

AMC Lab Technician Exam Notice

Candidates can check the list of the candidates attending the exam for each other and their Seat No. through PDFs link given below.

AMC Exam is an MCQ Type/ Objective Type Test. Candidates who are appearing for the Amdavad Municipal Corporation Exam can check the complete syllabus for each post through the link below.

AMC Exam Syllabus 2020 PDF

Amdavad Municipal Corporation had published the recruitment notification for filling up 586 vacancies of MPHW, Female Health Worker, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, X-Ray Technician, Medical Officer and Gynecologist (GUHP) Posts. Out of total 330 vacancies are available for Female Health Worker, 73 for Staff Nurse, 54 for MPHW, 45 for Lab Technician and 20 for Pharmacist.