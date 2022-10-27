AMD Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon for 321 JTO, ASO and Security Guard Posts

AMD Recruitment 2022: Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research is hiring 321 JTO, ASO and Security Guard Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

AMD Recruitment 2022 Notification: Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) will soon release the notification for the post of Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Assistant Security Officer (ASO), and Security Guard. The commission has 274 vacancies for Security Guards, 38 for ASO and 9 for JTO Posts. Applications will be invited through online mode from eligible candidates. According to the reports, the application process is expected to start on 29 October 2022. Candidates can check the details regarding the recruitment, once the notification is available on the official website i.e. amd.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the Physical Test for ASO and Security Guard is expected to be conducted in December 2022 while the computer-based test for JTO and Security Guard Posts will b conducted in January 2023. The descriptive exam for JTO Posts February 2023.

AMD Vacancy Details

Security Guard - 274 Posts

Assistant Security Officer (ASO) - 38 Posts

Junior Translation Officer (JTO)- 9 Posts

AMD Salary:

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) - Rs. 35400/-

Assistant Security Officer (ASO) - Rs. 35400/-

Security Guard - Rs. 18000/-

Eligibility Criteria for JTO, ASO and Security Guard Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) - Master Degree with Hindi/English as a Main Subject

Assistant Security Officer (ASO) - Graduate

Security Guard - 10th class passed

Age Limit:

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) - 18 to 28 years

Assistant Security Officer (ASO) - R18 to 27 years

Security Guard - 18 to 27 years

Selection Process for JTO, ASO and Security Guard Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) - Written Test (Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Assistant Security Officer (ASO) - Written Test, and Physical Test

Security Guard - Written Test, and Physical Test

How to Apply for AMD Recruitment 2022 for JTO, ASO and Security Guard Posts

Eligible and interested can apply online for the post on or before 29 October 2022.

Application Fee: