AP Inter Exam 2020 Time Table - AP Intermediate Date Sheet 2020

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, commonly known as BIEAP has published the AP Inter Exam Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the upcoming AP Intermediate Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the AP 12th Exam Time Table 2020 from this page. The AP Inter Exam 2020 Time Table published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The BIEAP officially publishes the AP Intermediate Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Intermediate Time Table 2020

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP, publish the AP Inter Exam Time Table 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the AP Intermediate Examination 2020 can check the AP Inter 2nd Year Date Sheet 2020 below:

Date Timings Subjects Thursday 5th March 2020 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon PART-II 2ndLanguage Paper-II Saturday 7th March 2020 PART-I English Paper-II Wednesday 11th March 2020 PART-III Mathematics Paper-II A Botany Paper-II Civics Paper-II Friday 13th March 2020 Mathematics Paper-II B Zoology Paper-II History Paper-II Monday 16th March 2020 Physics Paper-II Economics Paper-II Wednesday 18th March 2020 Chemistry Paper-II Commerce Paper-II Sociology Paper-II Fine Arts, Music Paper-II Friday 20th March 2020 Public Administration Paper-II Logic Paper-II Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (For B.P.C Students) Monday 23rd March 2020 Modern Language Paper-II Geography Paper-II

The above-mentioned Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh that is bie.ap.gov.in. The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP, is the official body responsible for publishing the AP Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2020.