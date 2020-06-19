AP LAWCET Admit Card 2020: Sri Krishnadevarya University will release the AP LAWCET 2020 admit card on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The admit card of AP LAWCET 2020 will be released by SKU in the online mode only. Candidates who successfully registered for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB entrance tests will be required to visit their individual registration portal on the official website of AP LAWCET to download their AP LAWCET 2020 hall tickets. Important details relating to the exam day such as date and timings will mentioned on the AP LAWCET admit card 2020 along with the candidate’s application number, roll number, etc. As such, candidates must ensure that they download the admit card of AP LAWCET 2020 well in advance to have information about all the exam-day events and requirements. The AP LAWCET 2020 admit card will be issued for the 3-Year as well as the 5-Year LLB programmes simultaneously. To find complete details about the AP LAWCET admit card 2020, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

AP LAWCET 2020 Admit Card - Important Dates

SKU will officially notify about the release of AP LAWCET admit card 2020 and the same will be updated here. Candidates can refer to the article below to know about the details of AP LAWCET 2020 admit card.

Events Dates AP LAWCET 2020 Registration Ends 15th June 2020 AP LAWCET admit card 2020 release To be notified

AP LAWCET Admit Card 2020 - How to Download

Candidates will be required to download their AP LAWCET 2020 admit card from their individual registration IDs. To download their admit card of AP LAWCET 2020, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET 2020

Step 2: Login with your registration ID and password

Step 3: Click on the link for AP LAWCET admit card 2020 or ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Step 4: Your AP LAWCET 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on your admit card carefully

Step 6: Download and take 2-3 print outs of your AP LAWCET admit card 2020 for future reference

AP LAWCET Admit Card 2020 - Details to Check

After downloading the admit card of AP LAWCET 2020, candidates are required to check for the details mentioned on it carefully.

Name

Parent(s) Name

Application Number

Roll number or registration number issued by APSCHE

Date of Birth

Date of Examination

Category

Test session

Test timings

In case of any discrepancy in the AP LAWCET admit card 2020, the candidates must report the same to the conducting authorities and get the same rectified.

AP LAWCET Admit Card 2020 - Important Points