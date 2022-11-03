APPSC ACF Hall Ticket 2022 (Out) at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Admit Card Download Link

Andhra Pradesh PSC has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests on its official website-psc.ap.gov.in. Check download link.

APPSC ACF Hall Ticket 2022 Released: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written examination for the Assistant Conservator of Forests post from 09 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have applied for the above post, can download their admit card from its official website psc.ap.gov.in.

In a bid to download the APPSC ACF Hall Ticket 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including User ID and Password to the link available on the official website.

You can download the Hall Ticket for the Assistant Conservator of Forests directly from the link given below.

Link To Download: APPSC ACF Hall Ticket 2022





It is noted that APPSC will be conducting the written examination for the Assistant Conservator of Forests against Notification No.04/2022 on 09/10/11 November 2022 in CBT online mode.

Now Commission has uploaded the Hall tickets download link for the Assistant Conservator of Forests post on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the online written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: APPSC ACF Hall Ticket 2022