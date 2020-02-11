APPSC Fisheries Development Officer Results 2020 Declared @psc.ap.gov.in, Check CV Dates Here

APPSC Fisheries Development Officer Results 2020 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Result for the Fisheries Development Officer Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the APPSC Fisheries Development Officer Exam can check the Result and CV dates from the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the list of the candidates selected for the Document Verification round for the recruitment of Fisheries Development Officer.

It is noted that the Online Computer Based Test was conducted on 28/05/2019 and 29/05/2019 and candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the same.

Direct Link for APPSC Fisheries Development Officer Results 2020

Now these selected candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification round to be held on 04/03/2020 & 05/03/2020 at the venue- Commission’s Office, New HOD’S Building, 2nd Floor, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium M.G. Road Vijayawada-520010.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Fisheries Development Officers in A.P. Fisheries Service in the state against advertisement no- 24/2018.

Candidates with Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) from any recognized University of India (Animal Husbandry Dairy Development and Fisheries (Fish.) had applied for the posts.

APPSC Fisheries Development Officer Results 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link-Results Notification for Fisheries Development Officers in A.P. Fisheries Service vide Notification No.24/2018 displaying on the home page.

After successful clicking, you will get the PDF of the result and DV date.

Candidates should download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for latest updates regarding the Fisheries Development Officer posts.