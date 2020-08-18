APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2020: Choose Your Exam Center before August 31 @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Update

APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the short notification regarding the Choice Exam Center for Group 1 Main Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Group 1 Mains Exam 2020 against the notification number 27/2018 can check the short notification in this regard on the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded the short notification on its official website according to which candidates can provide their three (03) preferences of examination centre options for the APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2020.

Notification further says," In view of the prevailing pandemic situation of COVID – 19, certain provisionally qualified candidates to Group-I Services (Main Written Examination), have represented that they desire to change their option for examination centre. The Commission has therefore decided to give an option once again to all desirous candidates to choose their Examination Centre to write Group-I Services Main Written Examination Scheduled to be held from 02/11/2020 to 13/11/2020.Therefore, all desirous candidates for Group-I Main Examination are hereby informed to give his/her three (03) preferences of examination centre options on or before 31/08/2020 on the screen available to give his/her options and click there (https://psc.ap.gov.in/) with their OTPR ID."

Candidates should note that the Written Examination centers are Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry,Vijayawada Nellore,Tirupati, Kurnool and Hyderabad. Candidates can download the short notification with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2020 Choice Exam Center Notification





Earlier the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam schedule which will be conducted on 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 November 2020. Candidates can download their admit card for the same will be uploaded 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam.