APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2023: Online Application Link Enabled @psc.ap.gov.in, Apply Till March 15

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2023 Application Link: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has activated the Online application/Post Preferences link for the Main written Examination under Group-I services on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified provisionally for main written examination under Group-I services pursuant to Notification No. 28/2022 can apply online through the link available on the official website of APPSC psc.ap.gov.in.

To apply online candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the home page.

However you can apply online directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Apply Online: APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2023





According to the short notice released, candidates who have qualified

provisionally for main written examination under Group-I services have to exercise their options for medium of writing main examination, post preferences, zonal

preferences, Examination centre etc. on the official website.

Candidates should note that the Online application link has been enabled on the

official website i.e., https://psc.ap.gov.in from 06/03/2023. Candidates can exercise their options through the link on the home page n or before 15/03/2023.



Process to Download: APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2023 Application Link