APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Result 2020 Out @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Districts wise Result Here

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Result 2020 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Mains Result and Cut off marks for the Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared for the Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) Mains Exam can check the Result and Cut off marks from the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

Commission has released the General ranking list of all appeared candidates for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Grade-IV on its official website. Candidates can check their result and cut off marks for the separate region including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasham, S.P.S. Nellore, Chittoor, Y.S.R. Kadapa, Ananathapur and Kurnool.

Candidates have been selected on their performance in the Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) Mains Exam in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service conducted in various parts of the state.

Direct Link for APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Result 2020

It is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had earlier notified for Group 4 Recruitment 2019 Notification to recruit a total of 1102 vacancies for Panchayat Secretary in the department in the state against Notification No- 13/2018.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on Link Results for Mains Examination Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P.Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service Notification No.13/2018 Click Here displaying on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the district wise result for the Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) Posts in PDF.

Click the link and you will get the result for the concerned district on the website.

Download and take the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for latest updates regarding the APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment.