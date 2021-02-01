APSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Architect Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

APSC Admit Card 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test for Assistant Architect Post against Advt. No-03/2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the APSC Assistant Architect post screening test can download their Admit Card from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission has uploaded the direct link on its official website to download the APSC Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Architect Post.

In a bid to download the PSC Assistant Architect Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and other on its official website.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) on 04 February 2021 for the post of Assistant Architect under PW (Buildings & NH) Department of Govt. of Assam. As per schedule released earlier, commission will conduct the General Studies paper from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and Architecture Engineering from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

All such candidates who have qualified for the post of Assistant Architect under PW (Buildings & NH) Department of Govt. of Assam can download their APSC Admit Card 2021 from the official website. You can download the same also from the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Architect Post