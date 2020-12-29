APSC AEE 2020 Mains Result @psc.ap.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates for Interview Round

APSC AEE 2020 Mains Result: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the mains result for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in Various Engineering Services (General Recruitment) vide Notification No: 09/2018 dated. 29/11/2018 is placed on Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in. All such candidates who appeared in the APSC AEE 2020 Mains can download their result through the official website of APSC.

Those who have qualified in APSC AEE 2020 Mains will be called for verification of original certificates which is scheduled to be held on 5 January 2021 at 10.00 a.m. in the O/o Andhra Pradesh Public Services Commission, New HOD’S Building, 2nd Floor, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010.

Before appearing in the Interview round, all candidates are required to download Memo, Two Checklists, two Attestation forms and other relevant material from the Commission’s Website.

The commission had conducted APSC AEE 2020 Mains on 14 May 2019 & 15 May 2019 at 4 District centres in A.P. for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineers.

As per APSC AEE Mains Result 2020, only one candidate has successfully qualified for the verification of Original Certificates in terms and conditions of Notification No.09/2018 and keeping in view of the G.o.Ms.No.23, Department for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens (DW) Dt:26/05/2011 and G.O.Ms.No.99 GA (Services-D) Department, Dt:04/03/2013 for PH Unfilled Carry Forward vacancies.

