APSC ASCO Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objection, If Any

Assam PSC has released the answer key for the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer post on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

APSC ASCO Answer Key 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer key of the screening test for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer. Commission has conducted the screening test for the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer post under Soil Conservation Department on 06/07 August 2022.

All those candidates appeared in the screening test for the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer post can download the APSC ASCO Answer Key 2022 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission has uploaded the answer key for all the subjects including General Studies, General English, Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Environmental Science, Forestry, Horticulture, Physics, Soil Science and Zoology.

The provisional Answer Keys of the screening test for the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer post have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any with the prescribed format given as 'Answer Key Claim Format' on the official website. Candidates can submit the correct answers as per their opinion along

with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the mail id given on the official website latest by 16 August 2022.



You can download the APSC ASCO Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: APSC ASCO Answer Key 2022