APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 Out for Technical/Non- technical and Librarian Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Details

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical)/(Non- technical) and Librarian on its official website - apsc.nic.in.Check details here.

APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the result for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian. Candidates selected in the written exam now will appear in the Interview round. All such candidates who have appeared in the written test for Assistant Professor/Librarian Post can check their result from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the PDF of the APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 on its official website. Candidates can check their Roll Number for various trades including Civil Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Chemical Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering

/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Computer Science Engineering/Industrial and Production Engineering/MCA and Assistant Professor (Non-Technical).



Candidates whose names appeared in the list are likely to be appear for the Interview round to be held for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian in the Govt. Engineering Colleges of Assam. Commission will released the details of the Interview for Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian post shortly.

All such candidate appeared in the written exam for Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian can check the APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 for Technical/Non- technical and Librarian Posts





How to Download: APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 for Technical/Non- technical and Librarian Posts