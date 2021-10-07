Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 Out for Technical/Non- technical and Librarian Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Details

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical)/(Non- technical) and Librarian on its official website - apsc.nic.in.Check details here.

Created On: Oct 7, 2021 11:08 IST
APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021
APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021

APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the result for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian. Candidates selected in the written exam now will appear in the Interview round. All such candidates who have appeared in the written test for Assistant Professor/Librarian Post can check their result from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the PDF of the APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 on its official website. Candidates can check their Roll Number for various  trades including Civil Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Chemical Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering 
/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Computer Science Engineering/Industrial and Production Engineering/MCA and Assistant Professor (Non-Technical). 


Candidates whose names appeared in the list are likely to be appear for the Interview round to be held for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian in the Govt. Engineering Colleges of Assam. Commission will released the details of the Interview for Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian  post shortly. 

All such candidate appeared in the written exam for Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian can check the APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 for Technical/Non- technical and Librarian Posts

How to Download: APSC Assistant Professor Result 2021 for Technical/Non- technical and Librarian Posts

  1. Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link -"Notification regarding the list of qualified candidates for the Interview to be held for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian in the Govt. Engineering Colleges of Assam.(Advt. No. 05/2017 dated 25-05-2017) NOTIFICATION” given on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result.
  5. Take Print Out of the result and save a copy for future reference.

Take Free Online APPSC Group-I 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Cat Percentile Predictor 2021

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.