APSC Asst Engineer Interview Schedule 2020 Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Details Here

APSC Asst Engineer Interview Schedule 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the posts of Assistant Engineer on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Interview Round for the Assistant Engineer Posts, can download the interview schedule from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission will hold Interview/ Viva-Voce for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on 17/18/19/20/24/25 and 26 February 2020. Candidates who have to appear for the interview can download their intimation letters from the official website from 10-02-2020 from the commission’s website (www.apsc.nic.in).

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the Document Verification round before the Interview which will be commence from 9.30 a.m. Interview will be conducted from 10.30 a.m.

It is to be noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had invited application for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer under Water Resource Department.

Candidates can download APSC Asst Engineer Interview Schedule 2020 from the official website. You can download also the Interview Call Letter from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Asst Engineer Interview Schedule 2020





APSC Asst Engineer Interview Schedule 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.

Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "Interview/Viva-Voce for the posts of Asstt. Enggr. (Civil) under Water Resources Department vide Advt. No. 13/2018 dated 21-12-2018 NOTIFICATION” given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Interview Schedule.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for latest updates regarding Assistant Engineer under Water Resource Department.