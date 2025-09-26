APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at apsc.nic.in, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 : The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for APSC CCE Mains Exam 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link. The Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination from October 11 to October 13, 2025 at Guwahati Centre. The exam will be conductd in two sittings including 09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M and 01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.

A total of 289 vacancies in different services including Administrative/Police/Revenue and others are to be filled across the state through the recruitment drive.

APSC CCE Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates will have to carry the Hall ticket which is crucial documents to appear for exam can be downloaded after using login credentials including Examination Name, Application No./ Roll No and Date of Birth. Candidates can download the Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-