APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at apsc.nic.in, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 : The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for APSC CCE Mains Exam 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link. The Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination from October 11 to October 13, 2025 at Guwahati Centre. The exam will be conductd in two sittings including 09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M and 01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.
A total of 289 vacancies in different services including Administrative/Police/Revenue and others are to be filled across the state through the recruitment drive.
APSC CCE Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates will have to carry the Hall ticket which is crucial documents to appear for exam can be downloaded after using login credentials including Examination Name, Application No./ Roll No and Date of Birth. Candidates can download the Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-
|APSC CCE Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Highlights
|Event
|Details
|Name of organization
|Assam Public Service Commission
|Name of examination
|Combined Competitive Examination, 2024
|Date of exam
|October 11 to October 13, 2025
|Type of exam
|Mains Examination
|No of posts
|289
|Admit card status
|Out
|Official website
|https://apsc.nic.in
How to Download APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025?
Candidates qualified for mains exam round can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC- https://apsc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download e-Admission Certificate for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2024' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your REET Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.
APSC CCE Mains 2025 Exam Timings
The Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination from October 11 to October 13, 2025 at Guwahati Centre.The exam will be conductd in two sittings including 09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M and 01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.
|Date
|Forenoon [09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M.]
|Afternoon [01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.)
|11.10.2025 (Saturday)
|Paper-1 Essay
|Paper-2 General Studies-l
|12.10,.2025 (Sunday)
|Paper-3 General Studies-ll
|Paper-4 General Studies-lll
|13.10.2025 (Monday)
|Paper-5 General Studies-lV
|Paper-6 General Studies-V
