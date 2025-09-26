APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released at apsc.nic.in, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
By Manish Kumar
Sep 26, 2025

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 : The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the Combined Competitive Mains Examination on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for APSC CCE Mains Exam 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link. The Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination from October 11 to October 13, 2025 at Guwahati Centre. The exam will be conductd in two sittings including 09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M and 01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.

A total of 289 vacancies in different services including Administrative/Police/Revenue and others are to be filled across the state through the recruitment drive.

APSC CCE Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates will have to carry the Hall ticket which is crucial documents to appear for exam can be downloaded after using login credentials including Examination Name, Application No./ Roll No and Date of Birth. Candidates can download the Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-

APSC CCE Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Highlights

Event  Details 
Name of organization Assam Public Service Commission
Name of examination Combined Competitive Examination, 2024
Date of exam October 11 to October 13, 2025
Type of exam Mains Examination
No of posts 289 
Admit card status Out
Official website  https://apsc.nic.in

How to Download APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025?

Candidates qualified for mains exam round can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC- https://apsc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download e-Admission Certificate for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2024' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your REET Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.

APSC CCE Mains 2025 Exam Timings

The Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination from October 11 to October 13, 2025 at Guwahati Centre.The exam will be conductd in two sittings including 09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M and 01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M. 

Date Forenoon [09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M.] Afternoon [01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.)
11.10.2025 (Saturday) Paper-1 Essay Paper-2 General Studies-l
12.10,.2025 (Sunday) Paper-3 General Studies-ll Paper-4 General Studies-lll
13.10.2025 (Monday) Paper-5 General Studies-lV Paper-6 General Studies-V

