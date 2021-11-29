APSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Exploration Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the List of qualified candidates for the screening test for the post of Exploration Officer (Gr-II) on its official website. Download PDF here.

APSC Provisional Result 2021 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the List of qualified candidates for the screening test for the post of Exploration Officer (Gr-II). All such candidates who have applied for Exploration Officer post can check the list of qualified candidates for the screening test available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the PDF of the list of shortlisted candidates who are able to appear in the screening test for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) post under Directorate of Archaeology under Cultural Affairs Department. A total of 137 candidates have been qualified for the written test for the above post.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the written test for the Exploration Officer (Gr-II) on 07-12-2021 (Tuesday). The Screening test will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon for the subject General Studies. Commission has already uploaded the PDF of the Screening Test Schedule for the post of Exploration Officer (Gr-II) on its official website. Candidates applied for the Exploration Officer in the Directorate of Archaeology under Cultural Affairs Deptt. vide Advt. No. 04/2021 dated 22-03-2021 can check the APSC Provisional Result 2021 available on the official website.

Process to Download: APSC Provisional Result 2021

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Exploration Officer in the Directorate of Archaeology under Cultural Affairs Deptt. vide Advt. No. 04/2021, Dated: 22/03/2021 ACCEPTED ” given on the Home Page. You will get the APSC Provisional Result 2021 notification in a new window. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

However, you can check the APSC Provisional Result 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC Provisional Result 2021