National Hindi Day 2025: Check Date, Theme and Why It is Celebrated on 14 September

Hindi Diwas, which is observed on 14 September, is a milestone day in Indian post-independence history when Hindi in the Devanagari script was formally declared as the language of the Union by the Constituent Assembly. The day serves as a crucial reminder to understand and celebrate India's linguistic heritage.

Each year, societies, institutions, and government conduct competitions, cultural events, and campaigns to encourage the usage of Hindi in administration, literature, and everyday life. To millions, Hindi is far more than a means of communication, it is a unifying thread of the country and an image of its unity in diversity.

Why Hindi Diwas is Celebrated on 14 September

Date: National Hindi Day is celebrated every year on 14 September.

On this day, 26 January 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India took a significant step by formally adopting Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union. This decision was later incorporated into Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on 26 January 1950.