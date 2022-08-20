APSC Recruitment 2022 For Fishery Development Officer Posts: Check Eligibility, Pay Scale and How To Apply

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for the 32 Fishery Development Officer posts on its official website. Check APSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published notification for 32 posts of & Allied Cadre under Fishery Department on its official website.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.F.Sc. Degree from any College/University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E can apply for these posts on or before 22 September 2022. Process of online application for these posts will commence be from 22 August 2022.

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age to apply for APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.



Notification Details APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No: 16/2022

Important Dates APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Commencement of process of Online Application: 22 August 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 September 2022

Vacancy Details APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Fishery Development Officer: 32

Eligibility Criteria APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

B.F.Sc. Degree from any College/University recognized by I.C.A.R. or D.F.Sc. or Master of Science (Fisheries) from C.I.F.E., Mumbai or any other institute of I.C.A.R.

Check the notification for details of the eligibility for the above posts.

Age Limit for APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on

01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable as per govt. norms.

Scale of Pay: Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month)

Pay scale-Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/-

Grade Pay-Rs. 12,700/-

Pay band-PB- 4

APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply APSC FDO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Applicants can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website. Applicants who have not registered yet, in Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC’s recruitment website https://online.apscrecruitment.in and register themselves by clicking on ‘Register Here’ link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details. Last Date for Submission of Application is 22 September 2022.