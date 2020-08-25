APSC Interview Date 2020 for Law Assistant Posts Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

APSC Interview Date 2020 for Law Assistant Posts: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce Schedule for the posts of Law Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Law Assistant to Legal Remembrancer & Under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Judicial Department Posts can check the Interview Date available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the APSC, the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Law Assistant to Legal Remembrancer & Under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Judicial Department will be conducted on the 6/7 October 2020.

All such candidates shortlisted for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the Law Assistant posts should note that they will have to appear for the Documents Verification round also. Commission has announced the Document Verification schedule for the posts which will be conducted on the same day as of Interview. The time of Documents Verification will be 9.30 AM whereas Interview will be conducted on 10.30 AM.

Candidates who have to appear for the Interview/Viva-Voce Schedule for the Law Assistant to Legal Remembrancer & Under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Judicial Department Posts should note that commission will upload the Select/Reject lists and the intimation letters in APSC’s website (www.apsc.nic.in) on 11/09/2020 & 21/09/2020 respectively.

As per the notice uploaded on the APSC, candidates can download their intimation letter from the official website once it is uploaded on the date given on the notification. You can check the date and other details regarding the Interview with the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Interview Date 2020 for Law Assistant Posts





How to Download: APSC Interview Date 2020 for Law Assistant Posts