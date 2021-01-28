APSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Language Officer Post Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Details

APSC Interview Schedule 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce schedule for the post of Language Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Language Officer Post can check the exam schedule available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce on 19/20 February 2021 for the post of Language Officer (Assamese).

All such candidates applied for the Language Officer (Assamese) in the Office of the Assam Official Language (TCL) Commission under the Legislative Department can check the details of Interview/Viva-Voce schedule. Commission will also conduct the Document Verification as per schedule available on the official website.

Candidates willing to appear in the Interview round should note that Commission will not send the intimation letter separately by post. Candidates can download their intimation letter from 16-02-2021 from the official website. Candidates applied for these posts can check the details interview schedule from the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Language Officer Post





How to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Language Officer Post