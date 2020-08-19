APSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Assam Finance Service @apsc.nic.in, Check Details

APSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Assam Finance Service: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the posts of Assam Finance Service in the cadre of Finance & Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer) (Class-I Grade-III) on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Interview round can check the schedule available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Interview for the Assam Finance Service Posts (Class-I Grade-III) will be conducted 16-18 September 2020. Commission has also released the Document Verification Schedule for all those candidates qualified in the written exam for the Finance & Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer) posts.

Interview will be conducted from 10.30 A.M. whereas Document Verification will be held from 09.00 A.M. on the same day. Candidates can check the details schedule with their Roll Number/Dates available on the official website.

Candidates should note that no intimation letter will be sent to them separately by the commission. APSC will upload the intimation letter on 05 September 2020 on its official website. Candidates will have to download their intimation letter from the website. You can check all details about the Interview Schedule with the short notification available on the official website of APSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

