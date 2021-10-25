APSC JE Provisional List 2021 Released for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post @apsc.nic.in, 3823 Qualified, Check List

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional list of shortlisted candidates for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check list of qualified candidates here.

APSC JE Provisional List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional list of shortlisted candidates for the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post against ADVT. No. 14/2020. All such candidates who have applied for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Public Health Engineering Department can check the APSC JE Provisional List 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

The APSC JE Provisional List 2021 is available on the official website of APSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC JE Provisional List 2021





A total of 3823 candidates have been shortlisted provisionally for the Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Health Engineering Department. All the qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post against ADVT. No. 14/2020.

Candidates applied for the Junior Engineer Civil Post can check the list of candidates whose applications have been accepted for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam vide ADVT. No. 14/2020 on its official website.

Process to Download: APSC JE Provisional List 2021