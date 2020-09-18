APSC JE Screening Test Date 2020 Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Exam Date, Venue Details and Admit Card Downloading Date

APSC Screening Test Date 2020 for Junior Engineer Posts: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Date and venue details for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts can check the details of the Venue available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the APSC, the Name of the Venue and exam dates has been uploaded on its official website. Commission will conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) on 11 October 2020 and candidates can check the details of the Exam Venue and details on the official website.

The notification further says," It is for information to all concerned that the Assam Public Service Commission will hold Screening Test (OMR Based) on 11 October 2020 for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) under PWD, Assam at the Venues as per programme uploaded on the official website."

Exam for the Civil Engineering will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and the Paper of General Studies and General English will he held from 1.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M.

Candidates should note that the Commission will upload the intimation letter on its official website on 03 October 2020. Candidates will have to download the same from the official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Junior Engineer Civil Posts can check the details on the official website of APSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Screening Test Date 2020 for Junior Engineer Civil Posts





It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission had earlier released the job notification for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) under PWD, Assam department.